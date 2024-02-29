Over 100 Palestinians killed in Gaza stampede

The IDF Spokesperson announced today that during crowding around a truck bringing humanitarian aid in Gaza City, violent rioting and looting of the aid erupted. Many in the crowd were crushed and killed during a stampede. Out of concern for their safety, IDF forces opened fire on some in the crowd who approached them. Palestinian sources reported that 104 Palestinians were killed in the incident.

Initial investigations by the IDF found that at least 10 of the Palestinians were injured as a result of gunfire from Israeli soldiers. The IDF Spokesperson said that those injured had approached within a few dozen meters of an IDF tank. IDF regulations were followed before opening fire including warning shots into the air and then at the rioters feet. No IDF soldiers were injured during the incident.

The IDF also explained that most of the Palestinians who were killed had died during the stampede around the aid truck. Thousands of residents looted aid from the truck. The IDF investigation is ongoing.

