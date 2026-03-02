Over 100,000 Israelis stranded abroad

There are an estimated more than 100,000 Israeli stranded abroad after Israeli airspace was closed early Saturday morning, at the start of the airstrikes on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Israel Civil Aviation Authority has issued a NOTAM (a notice providing pilots with general information essential for the safe and efficient operation of airplanes) that Ben Gurion airport will remain closed to air traffic until at least Friday, March 6 at 10am. According to the announcement, only flights that receive special prior approval will be allowed to operate, which means a continued almost complete shutdown of take-offs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport until further notice.

Israel’s airlines are gearing up to operate rescue flights to bring home all the Israelis stranded abroad as quickly as possible when conditions allow. El Al and Israir will give priority to their customers while Arkia is taking a different approach and allowing the general public to buy tickets while Air Haifa is offering customers with tickets the choice of a refund or a rescue flight when it is possible. But not stipulating that existing customers have preference.

El Al announced this morning details about planned rescue flights as part of its preparations to repatriate Israelis, after the reopening of Ben Gurion Airport. In the first phase, there will be flights from US destinations - New York, Miami and Los Angeles; from East Asia - Bangkok and Phuket; and Europe including Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, Paris, Budapest, Tbilisi, Sofia, Warsaw, Bucharest, Madrid, London, Barcelona, Geneva, Amsterdam, Munich and Zurich.

The company is also examining the possibility of operating flights via Sun Dor and sometimes also on the KlasJet charter airline to Aqaba and Taba, subject to appropriate security clearances.

Arkia is the first company to operate rescue flights via Taba (in Egypt just across the border from Israel near Eilat), using chartered flights from Electra Airways from Athens, Larnaca and Rome (both directions), at uniform fares: $449 from Athens, $359 from Larnaca and $549 from Rome. The fare does not include transfers via Taba, but as of this time all flights are sold out. Arkia said they are working on a new schedule for the future. In the coming days, additional airlines and tourism companies are expected to join in a similar model via Taba and Aqaba in Jordan. However, according to Israel’s National Security Council, the Sinai Peninsula is defined as a high-risk security area, and the recommendation is not to go there..

How do you get to and from Taba?

The crossing to Israel is carried out through the Taba land border crossing, near Eilat. Passengers land at Taba airport in Egypt, and from there reach the border crossing by car or shuttle. On the Egyptian side, passport control and exit from Egypt are carried out, and after crossing the foot crossing, they enter the Israeli terminal, where passport control and security checks are carried out. After entering Israel, Eilat can be reached by car, taxi or bus, and from there to destinations throughout Israel.

RELATED ARTICLES Foreign airlines cancel Israel flights until at least March 8

The Taba border crossing is open 24 hours a day. The cost of crossing from Egypt to Israel is NIS 50 shekels. The cost of crossing from Israel to Egypt is NIS 115.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.