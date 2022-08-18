Pagaya signs deal to sell shares worth $300m

Israeli fintech company Pagaya Technologies (Nasdaq: PGY), which has grabbed headlines on Wall Street for its skyrocketing rise in value over the past month, has announced that it has signed a framework agreement to sell shares worth up to $300 million to investment bank B. Riley Financial Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY). According to the agreement published, the share price could change and Pagaya can withdraw from the agreement at any time and has no obligation to sell, while also having the option to direct B. Riley to buy shares over the next 24 months.

B. Riley, a small investment bank based in Los Angeles, will have the right to sell on Pagaya Class A Ordinary Shares. Pagaya's shares have become an enigma due to their inexplicable 680% rise over the past month, after falling heavily in their first few weeks of trading. The sharp rise is perhaps because only few shares are available on the market, while the shares belonging to the founders and institutional investors, who took the company public through a SPAC merger in June at a company valuation of $8.5 billion, are still blocked.

Pagaya's share price fell 6.09% on Nasdaq yesterday to $20.65, giving the company a market cap of $13.5 billion, a multiple of 30 on its revenue. B. Riley's share price fell 2.05%.

According to Pagaya's notification to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it is interested in selling up to 40 million Class A Ordinary Shares to B. Riley at a price of just $7.50, compared with yesterday's closing price of $20.65, seemingly acknowledging that the share's current price is not sustainable in the long-term.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2022.

