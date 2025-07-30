Palo Alto Networks confirms $25b CyberArk acquisition

Less than 24 hours after the report in "The Wall Street Journal," cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks has confirmed that it is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity company CyberArk Software (Nasdaq: CYBR). Under the terms of the agreement, CyberArk shareholders will receive $45.00 in cash per share and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto Networks common stock for each CyberArk share. This represents an equity value of approximately $25 billion for CyberArk and a 26% premium on the share price over the past 10 days.

This is the second biggest ever acquisition of an Israeli company after Google acquired Wiz earlier this year for $32 billion. The third biggest deal was Intel's acquisition of Mobileye for $15 billion.

Palo Alto Networks said that the merger will mark its formal entry into identity security, establishing it as a core pillar of the company's multi-platform strategy. The company added, "Combining CyberArk's long-standing leadership in Identity Security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) with Palo Alto Networks' comprehensive AI-powered security platforms will extend privileged identity protection to all identity types including human, machine, and the new wave of autonomous AI agents. CyberArk is already establishing itself as an Identity Security platform, and Palo Alto Networks will help accelerate this journey towards platformization to drive better combined security outcomes for customers."

The biggest beneficiaries of the sale of CyberArk are BlackRock, which holds 7.8% of the company's shares; FMR, which holds about 3% of the shares; and investment firms such as Thoma Bravo, Invesco, and Price T. Rowe, which hold over 2% each. CyberArk's senior executives hold options totaling tens of millions of dollars. Chief among them are CEO Matt Cohen, who holds options totaling $10.5 million; founder and chairman Udi Mokadi, who holds options totaling $8.6 million; and VP Product Peretz Regev, who holds options totaling $3 million, according to company reports as of the end of 2024.

