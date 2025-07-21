Palo Alto Networks mulls buying Israeli co SentinelOne

Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW) is mulling buying Israeli cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S), according to industry sources. At this stage, no official announcement has been made by the companies, but according to estimates, this would be an acquisition that will be made for some $7 billion. SentinelOne's share price is currently up 16.5% at $20.98, giving a market cap of $6.95 billion.

SentinelOne was founded in 2013 by CEO Tomer Weingarten, Almog Cohen and Ehud Shamir, and has been one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies over the past decade, among other things, due to AI-based technology that detects attacks based on behavioral patterns. The company has about 2,400 employees and operates from several countries, including Israel, where it has one of its main development centers. If the acquisition goes ahead, it is a move that will unite two well-known brands in the worlds of endpoint protection, cloud environments and AI-based services.

Palo Alto Networks continues to strengthen through Israeli acquisitions

Palo Alto Networks was founded in 2005 by Israeli entrepreneur Nir Zuk and is today one of the world's most valuable and biggest cybersecurity companies, with a market cap of more than $130 billion and over 11,000 employees worldwide. The company's diverse product lines provide security for networks, cloud systems and endpoints. Recently, it unveiled, among other things, the Prisma AIRS platform, which is based entirely on AI capabilities.

In recent years, Palo Alto's growth has been boosted by the acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity companies including Demisto, Bridgecrew, Cider Security, Dig Security and Talon. The company's Israeli office in Tel Aviv is its largest development center outside the US. A deal to buy SentinelOne, if completed, would significantly expand this activity, and strengthen the company's positioning against rivals such as Microsoft and CrowdStrike

