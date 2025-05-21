Pango cancels Gett acquisition after regulator's objections

Israeli parking payments app Pango has canceled its acquisition of taxi hailing app Gett (formerly Get Taxi). The cancelation follows a year of discussions and negotiations with the Israeli Competition Authority, which was concerned that the merger would crowd out competing apps such as Cellopark in the parking payments sector and Yango in the taxi sector.

Pango is the biggest travel and parking payment app in Israel, while Gett is the largest taxi app by a wide margin over its rival Yango, after the other competitor in the market, Uber, closed down its Israel operations.

Pango announced last May that it was acquiring Gett for about NIS 700 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2025.

