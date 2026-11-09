Pelephone buys Wecom for NIS 265m

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ mobile telephony unit Pelephone has signed an agreement to buy Wecom Mobile for NIS 265 million. Pelephone, led by CEO Ilan Sigal signed a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition four months ago and has since completed due diligence although regulatory approvals are still required.

RELATED ARTICLES Pelephone signs MOU for acquisition of Wecom

This move will strengthen Pelephone’s position in Israel’s mobile phone market. Currently, Pelephone has about 2.7 million subscribers (including about 1.6 million 5G subscribers). With the addition of Wecom’s subscribers, its total will reach roughly 3 million customers, increasing its market share from 23.5% to about26%. Rival Cellcom has about 3.7 million customers, according to its second-quarter 2026 reports, which were published in August.

For Wecom, this marks its second sale in four years. In 2022, it was acquired from Hezi Bezalel by Yariv Lerner and the Clearmark fund for about NIS 100 million. That same year, the new owners rebranded the company, changing its name from WE4G to Wecom.

For Pelephone, this expansion move follows a failed attempt to acquire Hot Mobile, which has about 2 million customers and was ultimately sold in July to a consortium comprising Delek Israel, Keystone, and Leumi for NIS 1.2 billion.

Pelephone describes this move as significant to its growth strategy, noting that it will enable the company to expand its customer base and further develop its network and services. The company estimates that the transaction will have a positive impact on EBITDA of the Bezeq Group, driven by potential synergies, amounting to about NIS 50 million in the short term and NIS 100 million in the long term.

Sigal said, "We are currently working to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals from the Ministry of Communications and the Competition Commissioner. The mobile market is highly capital-intensive and completing this deal will let us continue leading investments in Israel’s advanced communications infrastructure, which serves as a national asset. We believe this will strengthen competition on network quality, service, and innovation for the benefit of all customers and the Israeli economy."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.