Perrigo to delist from TASE

US consumer self-care products company Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) today announced that it is voluntarily delisting the company's ordinary shares from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). Perrigo is delisting its shares from the TASE after divesting its Israeli-based operations earlier this year. The company has thus requested that the TASE immediately initiate the process to delist its shares.

Under Israeli law, the delisting of Perrigo's ordinary shares from the TASE will come into effect three months after the date of the company's request to the TASE to delist. Perrigo shares will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and all of its ordinary shares now traded on the TASE are expected to be transferred to the NYSE where they can continue to be traded.

Perrigo CEO and president Murray S. Kessler said, "Perrigo has undergone a significant transformation over the past three years. Part of this transformation included the divestiture of our Israeli-based assets earlier this year and we believe now is the appropriate time to delist."

With a market cap of $5.5 billion, Perrigo is listed on the Tel Aviv 35 Index of the TASE's largest companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.