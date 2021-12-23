Petah Tikva approves Hayarkon Park extension

Petah Tikva Planning and Building Committee today unanimously approved a detailed plan for the land on the banks of the Yarkon River, within the municipal boundaries.

The new development, which will serve as an eastern extension to Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park, will be spread over 6,000 dunams (1,500 acres) and strengthen Petah Tikva's connection to the river.

The plan includes 1,250 dunams (312.5 acres) for parklands, 1,066 dunam (266.5 acres) extension of the national park, 107 dunams (26.75 acres for sport, 642 dunams (135.5 acres) for agriculture, and 639 dunams (159.75 acres) for housing and employment. The plan will be sent for approval by the Central Israel Planning & Building Committee.

The plan also includes construction on four more sites totaling 486 dunams (121.5 acres) with 891,000 square meters of office and commercial space and 2,800 housing units.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said, "The Hayarkon Park plan will raise the municipal image and allow a green perspective on a significant scale, which will position Petah Tikva as a leading city in the metropolitan region. Open land in the municipal space contributes to rest and relaxation and we continue to promote the plan more intensively with the relevant bodies for the welfare of the residents in the coming years."

