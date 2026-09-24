Petah Tikva residents have highest city services satisfaction

Petah Tikva is the Israeli city where residents are the most satisfied with the functioning of municipal services, according to the latest social survey by the Central Bureau of Statistics. Rishon Lezion ranks second, while Tel Aviv ranks third. Ashdod, Haifa, and Bnei Brak are the major cities with the lowest levels of resident satisfaction.

The survey has major implications for municipal performance and the extent to which residents are satisfied with their city leaders and the municipal administrative systems. Overall, the survey found that two-thirds of the population rated the performance of their local authorities as "good" or "very good." A significant gap was observed between the Jewish population - 69% of whom are satisfied - and the Arab population, where only 53% gave positive ratings to their local authorities.

RELATED ARTICLES Haifa only Israeli city ranked in World Happy City Index

Major jump in satisfaction levels over past 10 years

On major cities, the survey found that Petah Tikva has the highest level of resident satisfaction with municipal performance, at 85%. This represents a substantial increase in satisfaction compared with findings a decade ago, when only 61% of residents gave the municipality high marks for its performance.

Rishon LeZion ranks second, with 81% of residents giving the municipality a positive rating for its performance. An increase was recorded there as well compared to 2015, when only 71% were satisfied.

Tel Aviv ranks third, with 76% of residents satisfied with its performance. Interestingly, Tel Aviv topped the satisfaction rankings in 2015, even though 75% of residents gave it high marks at the time. This indicates that the rate of resident satisfaction with local authorities has risen (indeed, while only 59% gave a positive rating to local authorities in 2015, 66% did so in 2025)

Tel Aviv has a mayor who has served continuously for many years - Ron Huldai has been elected time and again for 27 years - resulting in a consistently similar level of satisfaction.

Next came Beersheva, with 72% giving the municipality a high rating; Netanya with 71%; Jerusalem 70% among Jewish residents and 68% overall (also a significant increase in satisfied residents compared with the previous survey); Haifa and Bnei Brak with 56%; and Ashdod with 51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.