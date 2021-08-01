Petah Tikvah to become Israel's first smart 5G stadium

A unique collaboration between Aluma Infrastructures Fund and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) in a tender issued by the Petah Tikva Development Fund will make the city's Shlomo Insurance soccer stadium the country's first smart 5G stadium. The network, which will cost up to NIS 3.5 million to install, will allow unique sports features.

The project's concept is to deploy innovative 5G technology experiments in the stadium. For example, there are startups interested in the project that want to put cameras on the players' bodies and allow spectators in the stadium and watching on TV at home to see the action through the players own eyes. Another technology will allow home viewers who buy tickets to watch the match in 3D.

Israel's 5G deployment is based on Non Standalone (NSA) technology, an intermediary stage in the development of 5G that allows the enlargement of broadband for end units. Deployment of full standalone technology (SA) will only be possible in Israel if the mobile operators find it is economically worthwhile for them.

Sources inform "Globes" that in recent months the Aluma Infrastructures Fund through Oren Gabay, who was until recently CEO of the CMG Network, has been investigating several alternatives for realizing 5G capabilities and reached the conclusion that sport in general and stadiums in particular will be among initial targets for the new technology.

Aluma representatives proposed to several stadiums around Israel to be the first to implement the unique solution combining non-public networks (NPN) with an advanced 5G NSA deployment with a mobile edge computing (MEC) processing and unique management system.

The first to adopt and realize the potential of the idea and issue a tender was Petah Tikva Development Co. CEO Adv. Liron Goldenberg. The Petah Tikva Development Co. hosts the HYPE sports innovation technology incubator, which is developing use of 5G in sport.

Sources inform "Globes" that other stadiums in Israel have also expressed interest in the model and are soon expected to begin implementing it.

