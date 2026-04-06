Playtika mulls strategic options including sale

Last week the share price of Israeli mobile gaming company Playtika Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: PLTK) hit a new all-time low with a market cap of $1.04 billion. But the share price is currently 7% higher in premarket trading after the company issued a press release that it is "Reviewing strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."

Playtika announced that its board of directors has set up a, "Special Committee of the Board of Directors, comprised solely of independent directors, which is conducting a comprehensive review and evaluation of strategic alternatives across its portfolio. The Special Committee is evaluating opportunities and alternatives to unlock and enhance shareholder value and has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to act as financial advisor."

Typically, when a company reports that it is considering strategic alternatives, it means that it is open to mergers and acquisitions - whether to buy the entire company (including taking it private), sell parts or activities in it, bring in a controlling shareholder or strategic investor, or any such move. Playtika's report states that there is no certainty that the process will lead to any strategic transaction, and that the company does not plan to update on developments in the process (unless the board of directors approves that additional disclosure is required).

Playtika, managed by founder and CEO Robert Antokol held its Wall Street IPO in early 2021 at a company valuation of $11.1 billion, and its share price has since fallen by almost 90%.

Fired 15% of employees

In January 2026, Playtika reported laying off 15% of employees, in order to "Invest in the future and continue to lead in the highly competitive environment of the mobile gaming market." Antokol said at the time that "if we do not make the necessary adjustments to the cost structure, we will compromise our ability to invest in growth and the future of the company," and noted that Playtika will invest in games with high growth potential.

Playtika develops games for mobile devices, including casino and casual games, and over the years it has conducted several rounds of layoffs. It is a profitable company that pays dividends but is struggling to show consistent growth. In 2025, the company reported revenue of about $2.76 billion, up 8.1% from 2024, while adjusted net profit fell 10% to about $198 million. EBITDA was about $753 million, almost unchanged from 2024.

According to "The Wall Street Journal," of the 13 analysts covering Playtika's stock, nine are neutral, four are positive.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2026.

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