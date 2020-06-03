Playtika plans Wall Street IPO at $10b valuation - report

Israeli mobile gaming company Playtika has hired investment banks to prepare to raise $1 billion in a Wall Street public offering, at a $10 billion company valuation, "Reuters" reports, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Herzliya-based company has hired Morgan Stanley and other banks to prepare for the offering, "Reuters" adds, as the mobile gaming sector has been enjoying a surge as consumers were forced to stay home during lockdown.

Founded in 2010, Playtika claims to have 27 million monthly active users, and is known for its casino-themed games and apps for poker and solitaire.

In 2016, Playtika was acquired by a Chinese investment group from Caesars Active Entertainment for $4.4 billion.

"Reuters" notes that this Chinese ownership could prove an obstacle to the IPO in the current climate of US-China relations, with attempts to introduce heightened scrutiny for Chinese companies listed on Wall Street.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020