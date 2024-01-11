Playtika to lay off 400 employees

Israeli mobile games developer Playtika Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: PLTK) has begun 2024 by firing 10% of its workforce - 400 employees are being laid off. A source close to the company has told "Globes" that Playtika is shutting down several of its offices in Central and Eastern Europe, most of them engaged in tech work.

The company's downsizing is not expected to affect Playtika's 1,100 employees in Israel.

In December 2022, the company laid off 600 employees including 180 in Israel. That wave of layoffs followed a previous wave in May 2022, which meant that 20% of the company's workforce was laid off that year, after several profitable years, especially during the Covid pandemic.

In September, Playtika acquired Israeli mobile games studio Innplay Labs for an amount that could reach an estimated $300 million. Earlier in the year, Playtika's failed in its efforts to buy Rovio, the market of the popular Angry Birds game.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2024.

