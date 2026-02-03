Plus500 hits new peak after entering prediction market

Israeli online trading platform Plus500 (LSE: PLUS) is trading at an all-time high in London. The share price is 6% higher today, giving a market cap of £3.2 billion.

Plus500 provides a platform for financial instruments including contracts-for-difference (CFD), stocks and futures contract. This week’s jump comes after the company reported an interesting expansion: entering the prediction market in the US, for retail customers (B2C) - for example, those who use the company's platform will be able to predict various economic and geopolitical events, such as the interest rate at a certain date, or when Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei will be forced to step down.

Prediction markets have become a hit in recent months. Plus500 CEO David Zruia tells "Globes," "Prediction is a very popular product, a crazy buzzword in the US. We have a license to operate in the world of futures, and after we entered the world of B2B, we decided that since we have a B2C platform in the field of futures that has become a leader in the US for retail customers to also put the world of prediction into it - it’s a new segment with enormous potential"

Plus500 began operating in the B2B world as a clearinghouse, meaning a body that is regulatory-approved to clear and execute the transaction. Now it is expanding to the B2C market and will also offer the option to predict on its platform, through cooperation with Kalshi, which offers prediction trading and is supervised by the regulator (unlike Polymarket, which recently made headlines when its users tried to predict when the US would attack Iran).

Zruia stresses that this is trading and not gambling. "The essence here is that there is a regulated futures contract. You can open a futures contract, which is a financial instrument, on future events on any possible subject. The exchanges in the field have qualified this under the umbrella of futures contracts, and unlike the familiar futures contracts that are suitable for trading by professionals in the field, the world of prediction is tailored to end customers."

For Plus500 Zruia adds, This is a new segment with enormous potential," but he does not specify the potential financial volumes. "We are investing a lot of resources in this. We identified the field and developed all the technology, and it allows us flexibility and adding more contracts and more exchanges."

About the peak in the share price, Zruia says, "It is a reflection of everything we have done in recent years. About five years ago we began a strategic plan designed to diversify our products beyond the CFDs on which we focused. We started with European stocks, added the world of futures contracts, which already generates over $100 million in revenue, and now the world of prediction. We are working according to plan, and the market is rewarding. We have a solid plan to add more products."

RELATED ARTICLES Plus500 joins major European index as stock hits record high

According to initial results for 2025 released last month, the company had revenue of $792 million and EBITDA of $348 million, up 8% from 2024. The company held its IPO in London in 2013 and has since surged thousands of percent, paying dividends and buying back its own shares.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.