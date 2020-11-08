Police raid Israel's power centers for defying lockdown

Israel's street stores reopened this morning after nearly two months, as part of the latest relaxation in the second lockdown. At the same time stores in Israeli power centers and strip malls also opened today as part of their interpretation of the latest relaxations, ignoring the explicit instructions to remain closed. All the Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) reopened except in Ashdod, G Centers opened up, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) opened the Bilu Center near Rehovot, and other centers around the country also opened.

Israel Police did not agree with this interpretation of the instructions. Thousands of police descended on power centers and strip malls around the country and handed out hundreds of fines to the retail chains who had opened their stores. The chains said that the exceptional large police forces were in some instances accompanied by police dogs.

Some of the stores that opened today, including street stores that were not in breach of instructions, had exceptionally long lines waiting to enter the store, sometimes extending hundreds of meters, due to the restricted number of people allowed inside at any one time. Some fashion and shoe stores expressed dismay as what they termed "bullying enforcement."

Many of the stores both on streets and in shopping centers like Tel Aviv Port and Dizengoff Center had already opened last week in violation of the instructions.

The instructions issued by the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Health allow the opening of stores, "except those in covered shopping malls or uncovered malls with over 20 stores and businesses." The instructions further state that only four customers can be inside a store at any one time. Violating these instructions is a criminal offense.

Israel Police say that over the past week (November 5-7), they handed out 3,832 fines.

Big Shopping Centers has petitioned Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on the matter insisting that opening street stores also includes them. At the same time the Supreme Court will hear a petition this week by several toy store chains Idan 2000 and Kfar Hashashuim, insisting that there has been unfair practice because chains like supermarkets that were allowed to stay open to sell essential goods, were allowed to continue selling toys.

In response to criticism Israel Police said, "Israel Police works to enforce the various restrictions including trade restrictions imposed by the political echelon and set out in regulations. Reinforcement of forces was carried out through a range of police units including police units with dogs - enforcement was carried out to protect the health of the public.

