Precision medicine co Imagene AI raises $23m led by Larry Ellison

Israeli precision medicine company Imagene AI hasc announced the completion of a $23 million financing round led, as in the previous round, by Oracle founder Larry Ellison. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $45 million. Also participating in the finance round was existing investor Aguras Pathology Investments. The company is developing AI-based personalized medicines in collaboration with Oracle.

RELATED ARTICLES AI cancer medicine co Imagene AI raises $21.5m

Imagene AI was founded in 2020 by CEO Dean Bitan, CDSO Jonathan Zalach and CTO Shahar Porat. The company uses a variety of data sources, such as biopsies, genomic information and medical record data, to improve clinical trials for companies, and for personalized medicine, such as diagnosing diseases, testing response to treatment, predicting disease recurrence, and more. The company's activities began in the field of oncology, and are now expanding to other areas.

The system has been implemented to date in about 20 medical centers and laboratories around the world, including some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's most advanced test allows it to identify cancer mutations in a healthy person based on the biopsy image, and this in a few minutes instead of several weeks in the mutation detection process today, which allows the start of personalized treatment earlier. The test is already approved for marketing and is distributed in the US by Tempus. In Israel, the company collaborates with leading medical centers, including Ichilov and Sheba hospitals.

Ellison said, "Imagene AI's ability to unite imaging, omics, and clinical data in a single foundation model is exactly the kind of breakthrough we believe will drive the next generation of drugs and diagnostics. Their approach opens the door to a more adaptive, biologically fluent era of precision medicine."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.