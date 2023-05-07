Protests against judicial overhaul continue for 18th week

The weekly protests against the government's planned judicial overhaul continued last night for the eighteenth week.. Estimates from various sources put the number of demonstrators in Tel Aviv at 110,000-180,000, while tens of thousands more turned out around the country.

The main rally in Tel Aviv's Kaplan Street opened with the singing of the Hatikvah national anthem. Among the major speakers in Tel Aviv were former Minister of Justice Tzipi Livni and Dr. Salim Brik, one of the leaders of the protests in Israel's Druze Community.

Chairman of the National Unity party MK Benny Gantz told the demonstrators, "I want to see progress towards a solution and if there isn't any progress we will re-assess the situation. You all coming here is what give us the strength for all this. When I see you all, I know that in Israel something good has happened over the past 18 weeks. The public has told the government that it is not exempt from limitations and that the rule of law transcends politics."

