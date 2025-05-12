Psagot launches capital market trading platform

Psagot Investment House has launched Psagot Trade - an independent, advanced and innovative trading platform for the capital market. The system provides investors direct access to the capital markets in Israel, the US, Canada and Europe and allows buying and selling of all types of securities, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and warranties. Psagot's platform offers exemption from management fees, and also does not charge commissions for buying and selling mutual funds and money funds.

The platform provides a wide range of advanced technological tools and AI-based analyses. Psagot is the first Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) member to offer its clients a chat function built into the application, through which they can obtain extensive information using advanced AI capabilities, in addition to human support from Psagot professionals. Psagot says this chat is the most advanced tool of its kind in the world, presenting clients with in-depth analyses based on advanced AI, providing recommendations on stocks and the performance of companies in Israel and around the world, reviewing global trends and comparing stocks in order to help investors make well-informed decisions on their investment portfolio

Investors also benefit from analysis of financial reports, recommendations on securities and comparing them with rivals, marking preferred stocks, graphs, tracking stock prices and the performance of indices and economic news. Another advanced tool included in the Psagot trading system is currency conversion at the click of a button. Investors will be able to convert all the currencies in their account - shekels, dollars, euros and others - directly in the app, without having to switch to other apps and without needing to check exchange rates and pay excessive fees.

Psagot continues to upgrade its trading app, and additional apps such as share price alerts and more features will be added soon. The interface, Psagot says, is easy-to-use and secure and allows investors to choose five languages: Hebrew, English, Russian, Arabic and German.

The procedure for registering on the system is easy and fast and is conducted digitally through a user-friendly interface and is backed up by a technical support center staffed by Psagot's experienced service personnel. In addition, users of the system will be able to enjoy a trading room available during all trading hours in Israel and the US, except Fridays (when it will close at 2pm).

In recent months, Psagot Investment House has been implementing and upgrading all operating systems, in order to provide clients with an innovative experience that is reflected in every aspect, from the system's convenient interface to its visual features. This is a trading system that, unlike most of the older systems of investment houses, is not based on the FMR system. Unlike the FMR system, in which client accounts are managed under one central account, Psagot's system opens a full bank account in the client's name. This is an innovation that has many implications, from increased data security to the great flexibility that the system allows in the type of products and services it offers to the client, and in the handling of service and support events.

Psagot Investment House CEO Tsachi Iron said, "We are delighted and proud to launch one of the most advanced trading systems in Israel, a system that offers investors a series of advanced technological tools and provides unique added value to users. Psagot is one of the longest established and most respected investment houses in Israel, and our new trading system was developed based on the rich knowledge and experience we have gained, understanding customer needs and our desire to lead the world of independent trading with innovation. We invite you to join the investment revolution and experience easier, smarter and more profitable trading."

Psagot Investment House was acquired several months ago by a group of private investors comprising senior Israeli capital market figures: Carmel Credit, owned by Uzi Danino, former Excellence CEO, and Ronen Torem, former Migdal Capital Markets CEO; Sigma Clarity, controlled by Yohan Kadoche, who previously served as Psagot CEO; and Psagot Equity, founded by Omer Yaniv and Tsachi Iron. The launch of the new trading system is another step in a series of measures planned by the new owners as part of a move that will restore Psagot’s status as the leading investment house in Israel, as it was in the previous decade.

At the start of this month, Psagot announced that it had signed a binding memorandum of understanding to acquire all of Global Net's personally managed provident fund operations. The value of the assets being bought is about NIS 5 billion. In this way, the veteran investment house resumes operations in the provident fund sector, after it was sold during the previous period of rises to other institutions. The transaction is subject to thorough due diligence that Psagot will conduct in the coming months on all of the assets to be purchased.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2025.

