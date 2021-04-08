Public asked to comment on power industry's future

Government company System Management (Nihul Hama'arechet), which is responsible for planning for Israel's power industry, published a call for proposals today under the heading "Planning of the Future Power Economy of the State of Israel".

The main task of the company, which was set up less than six months ago as part of the reform of the power industry, is to draw up an comprehensive plan presenting different outlines for the power industry for the long term. The company, headed by Yoram Cohen, therefore decided to embark on a process of obtaining public comment before formulating the plan.

The public is asked to express views on renewable energy, decentralized power production, privatization, ending the use of coal, and environmental aspects. Comments can be sent until May 9 to contactus@sysmc.co.il.

"We are at the beginning of a period of intense change," Cohen said. "The switch to producing 30% of power from renewable sources, ending the use of coal and expanding the use of gas, a trend of decentralizing power production, the advent of electric vehicles, and the challenges of energy storage, oblige us to reorganize for the challenges of the future. This is not a matter of an internal, professional discussion, but of involving the public in producing solutions for a competitive and developing market and the accompanying challenges."

System Management will operate in several key areas: managing the planning and future development of the power economy; managing a statistics unit responsible for gathering and analyzing data on the industry and producing forecasts; management of the power system; management of the trade in power; and management of the power system in emergencies. The company's chairman is Gen. (res.) Shlomo "Sami" Turgeman.

