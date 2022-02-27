Putin speaks to Bennett but declines mediation offer

Israeli Prime minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon. Bennett left Israel's weekly cabinet to speak to Putin to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

An Israeli diplomatic source said that Bennett expressed his concern about the situation in Ukraine and that if the fighting escalated there would be major humanitarian damage. Putin said that he was ready for negotiations. In this context, Bennett stressed that Israel is prepared to assist in any way required and at any time to help settle the crisis and bring the sides together, due to its special status in speaking to both sides. Both leaders agreed that Israel and Russia should be in constant contact.

Reports in the Russian media say that Putin declined Bennett's offer for Israel to mediate and stressed that the Ukrainian leaders had already received a proposal to negotiate in Belarus, which they had rejected.

Bennett and Putin also reportedly spoke about related issues such as Israel's conduct during the crisis and the matter of international sanctions.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid said that Bennett had already offered to broker talks between Russia and Ukraine when he met Putin three months ago in Sochi but Putin had rejected the proposal.

Reports later this afternoon said that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to talks with Russia, without preconditions, near the Belarus border.

