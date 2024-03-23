Qualcomm cancels $350m Autotalks acquisition

On Friday evening, US chip giant announced the cancelation of its acquisition of Israeli vehicle chip company Autotalks. The acquisition for an estimated $350 million was canceled after a far reaching probe by the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

The British antitrust regulator has expressed creativity and boldness in canceling merger and acquisition deals recently. The largest and most significant of these cancelations being that of Adobe and Figma, which were supposed to merge in a $20 billion dollar deal, but due to pressure from the authorities in Europe and the UK, the merger was cancelled last December.

It is not clear precisely what led to the cancellation of the deal in which Qualcomm was supposed to buy Autotalks, a chip company active in the small niche of direct communication between vehicles. This is an emerging field enabling vehicles to convey data to each other.

The cancelation of the deal is a big disappointment for Autotalks 126 employees. Many of them are veteran employees who have been with the company throughout the 16 years in which it has fought giant companies to promote communications protocols for communications between vehicles. The acquisition by Qualcomm had seemed like a victory over the market.

