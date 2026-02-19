Qualcomm leases office space in Netanya

US chip giant Qualcomm is leasing 2,000 square meters of office space from Isras Investment Co. (TASE: ISRS) in Park Ogen in Netanya. The offices are currently occupied by retail fashion company Golf (TASE: GOLF), which is moving to another floor in the same building.

Sources have told "Globes" that Qualcomm plans moving to the offices the activities of Israeli startup Autotalks, which it acquired last year and is currently based in Kfar Netter.

Qualcomm will pay Isras NIS 60 per square meter for the Netanya office space, significantly lower than the NIS 75 per square meter that Golf is currently paying. The lower rent reflects the bargaining power of tenants during a period when supply of office space is outstripping demand.

Autotalks, which has developed chips for communications between vehicles themselves, was acquired by Qualcomm June 2025 for an estimated $80-90 million. This was significantly lower than the $350 million Qualcomm had initially agreed to pay in 2024 in a deal that was blocked by the US regulatory authorities.

Autotalks has 120 employees including 100 based at the development center in Kfar Netter, who will now be moving to Park Ogen, which is in the Poleg Industrial Zone, near the southern entrance to Netanya. Park Ogen has 38,000 square meters of office and commercial space and 20,000 square meters of car parks. The park has three buildings of eight, four and three floors as well as single story buildings for offices, stores, warehouses and light industry.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.