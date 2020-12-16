Qumra Capital closes $260m 3rd Israel growth VC fund

Israeli venture capital investor Qumra Capital today announced the final closing of Qumra Capital III for investment in Israeli tech growth companies. Fund III closed at $260 million and was backed by Qumra’s long-standing investors, joined by new financial institutions as well as entrepreneurs and CEOs of leading Israeli tech companies.

Qumra Capital, is led by partners Boaz Dinte, Erez Shachar, Sivan Shamri Dahan and Daniel Slutzky Founded in 2014 Qumra's track record includes exits in Fiverr and investments in Riskified, AppsFlyer, Talkspace, Minute Media, JoyTunes, Guardicore and more. Qumra closed its second $150 million fund in 2018.

Shachar said, "We are grateful for the vote of confidence placed by our investors at these uncertain times. This significant funding will enable us to continue supporting Israel’s thriving growth industry as its scales, reaching new heights year after year. Since founding Qumra I in 2014, Israel’s growth market has evolved significantly with companies reaching significant milestones and maturity before being acquired or going public. We are humbled to have supported the growth of some of the most exciting companies in the market."

Discussing Qumra's investment plans Dahan said, "We will continue to lead growth investment rounds with $15-30 million investments in companies led by strong management teams that have global market leadership potential. We are driven by the passion to build large Israeli companies that will showcase Israeli technology globally and propel the Israeli economy."

Dinte added, "Our leadership position in the market is the result of our close ties with the entrepreneurial community. We are open and trusted advisors to the companies we invest in that receive our full collective experience and count on an entrepreneur friendly attitude, every step of their journey."

