Rafael gears up for Iron Beam launch

With Israel's Iron Beam laser missile defense system to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2025 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems today announced the establishment of a new Energy Warfare Administration in its Land and Naval Systems Division. The new administration will manage high-power laser systems projects.

The new administration head named only as Dr. Y. will serve under Rafael EVP & General Manager of the Land & Naval Systems Division Tzvi Marmor. Dr. Y., a graduate of the Technion with a Ph.D. in physics, joined Rafael about 12 years ago and has since held a series of senior positions in the engineering sector while leading the development and production of groundbreaking systems for national security. Among other things, she served as head of Israel's Iron Dome production line and as head of electro-optics, which is integrated into most of the company's advanced systems.

Rafael's Land and Naval Systems Division at Rafael will continue to be responsible for the development, production and marketing of complete and integrative products and solutions in the areas of precision attack, including the Spike missile family, active, reactive and passive defense systems for tanks and armored vehicles, including Trophy, and Iron Beam.

The new administration will be responsible for Iron Beam in particular and the development and production of Rafael's laser systems in general.

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman said, "Dr. Y. brings with her extensive management experience of teams of hundreds of developers, as well as a deep understanding of technological needs and operational requirements. All of this will allow her to promote these flagship projects and realize the marketing and business potential in Israel and around the world."

High-power laser system for ground-based air defense

Iron Beam is a high-power laser system for ground-based air defense, against aerial threats (rockets, mortar bombs, drones, and cruise missiles). The Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D) (MAFAT) is leading the project, along with Rafael, the main developer, and Elbit Systems.

Iron Beam be integrated into Israel's multi-layered air defense system, alongside Iron Dome, which is an interception system for rocket threats within a range of 40 kilometers. Iron Beam will be a complementary system for intercepting rockets within a range of up to 10 kilometers, using a powerful 100 kilowatt laser beam. The major advantage of Iron Beam is in significant cost savings. While each interception with Iron Dome costs an estimated $30,000, each interception with Iron Beam will cost just $5-$10.

