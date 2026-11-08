Rafael unit wins Finnish anti-tank missile deal

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems German unit Dynamite Nobel Defence has won an €84.5 million deal to provide RGW110 anti-tank missiles to Finland. The RGW110, where the number denotes its 110 mm caliber, is an enlarged version of the RGW90, known in the IDF as the Matador.

The defense relationship between Israel and Finland is deep, even independent of any subsidiary connections. In November 2023, the Finns procured Rafael’s "David’s Sling" system for €317 million. David’s Sling is an air defense system designed to intercept medium- to long-range rockets and missiles, as well as cruise missiles, utilizing a hit-to-kill mechanism, in which the interceptor strikes the target directly. About two months ago, it was revealed in the Helsinki media that Finland and Israel had secretly signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, set to remain in effect until 2034.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel and Finland extend defense cooperation pact

At the same time, maintaining a physical presence in the EU has become increasingly important for securing NATO and intra-EU contracts. This allows participation in the SAFE program, which provides funding for defense deals totaling up to €150 billion, provided 65% of the deal's value is sourced from EU member states or Ukraine. The Finnish agreement with Dynamite Nobel reflects the growing rearmament of nations bordering Russia. In Helsinki’s case, this move will replace anti-tank missiles dating back to the 1980s.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.