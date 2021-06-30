Rafael unveils Sea Breaker AI missile with 300 km range

Israeli defense electronics company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled Sea Breaker, a 5th generation long range, autonomous, precision-guided missile system, which can precisely target sea and land targets up to a range of 300 kilometers.

Sea Breaker features an advanced imaging infra-red seeker, which can engage stationary or moving targets in a diverse range of land and marine environments.

Sea Breaker can be launched from naval platforms, varying in size, and from fast attack missile boats, to corvettes and frigates. The land version is a central part of the shore defense, based on Rafael’s highly-mobile SPYDER launchers. The battery architecture supports standalone launchers, or operation as an integrated solution, with a command and control Unit (CCU) and various sensors, based on customer requirements.

Using AI, Sea Breaker performs deep-learning and big data-based scene-matching, a unique combat-proven Rafael technology, enabling Automatic Target Acquisition (ATA) and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR). The missile is ECM immune and jam-resilient. Sea Breaker’s mission profile enables sea-skimming and terrain-following low-level flight above ground.

Flying at high subsonic speeds, Sea Breaker has a multi-directional, synchronized full sphere attack capability, based on predefined attack plans, according to waypoints, azimuth, impact angle and aim point selection, ensuring a high probability of mission success, with a 250 lb. penetration, blast and fragmentation warhead, making a single hit effective enough to neutralize a frigate-sized ship.

The missile’s datalink supports real-time man-in-the-loop decision-making and tactical updates and features a mid-flight abort capability and Battle Damage Assessment.

Rafael CEO General Yoav Har-Even (resereves) said, "The performance trials together with a broad range of Rafael's technological capabilities allows us to today present the Sea Breaker missile with advanced multi-service use, which provides a solution to diverse long-range threats in a complicated and crowded arena. The missile has innovative aerodynamic architecture that makes it light and compact, meaning it can be installed on small naval platforms such as missile boats, while significantly enhancing their capabilities."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021