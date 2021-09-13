Rafael's Drone Dome secured G7 UK summit

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has reported that its protection system against drone and UAV threats Drone Dome was deployed to protect the G7 summit in Britain last June.

The UK's Ministry of Defense procured several Drone Dome systems from Rafael three years ago. The system is already operational with the UK armed forces in several arenas and was selected to protect the site in Cornwall where the G7 summit was held three months ago.

Rafael said that Drone Dome is a smart and modular system, which provides an advanced technological solution based on three essential levels for effectively coping with drone and UAV threats - location, identification and neutralization. All missions are completed according to the operational needs and requirements of the customer.

The system combines advanced radar with various types of sensors: an electro-optic camera, an advanced ability to locate and neutralize threats using soft kill for all types of drones threatening a defined aerial zone.

Rafael said that the system is operationally proven in a number of arenas around the world and has already been sold to several countries. According to the Israeli company, the modular system is effective and highly reliable and performs in all weather conditions.

Drone Dome also possesses a very focused laser beam for high altitudes, which accurately locks on to the target and intercepts it in the briefest of times. The system has a safety protection mechanism in which the beam is locked solely on the threatening target while ensuring maximum safety for the environment and preventing collateral damage.

Rafael EVP marketing and business development of air defense systems, said "Rafael today recognizes two new and key trends in the field of counter-UAVs, both of which Drone Dome can successfully defend against. The first trend is the number of drones employed during an attack, and the operational need to have the ability to counter multiple, simultaneous attacks; this is a significant, practical challenge that any successful system must be able to overcome.

"The second trend is the type of tool being employed. Previously, air defense systems were developed to seek out conventional aircraft, large unmanned aerial vehicles, and missiles, but today these defense systems must also tackle smaller, slower, low-flying threats which are becoming more and more autonomous. Today’s threats pose a significant challenge for SIGNT and radar systems which are predominantly built to seek larger, more conventional targets. These new threats require hard-kill solutions, which is precisely why Rafael developed its laser interception system now integrated into Drone Dome."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 13, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021