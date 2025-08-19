Railways chaos continues as Tel Aviv station closes

The chaos on Israel Railways continues. Israel Railways announced today that from tomorrow for a week Tel Aviv Hashalom station will close with no through train traffic possible in either direction on the line linking the north and south of the city. All trains coming from the north to Tel Aviv will terminate at Tel Aviv Central Savidor station. Trains from the south will terminate in Lod, while trains from Jerusalem and Modi'in will terminate at Ben Gurion Airport. Stations will be closed to carry out "safety work."

"Due to the disruptions in railway traffic following the electrification fault, Israel Railways has decided to take the opportunity and already undertake essential safety work that was originally planned for September. The move is intended to prevent double harm to the traveling public - both now and in a few weeks," Israel Railways said.

Israel Railways explained, "The work will be carried out in the center of the railway network, between Tel Aviv HaHagana and Tel Aviv Central Savidor stations, and will include work upgrading essential infrastructure components, including the system's 'arteries' that allow trains to pass between tracks and serve most of the travel demand."

Israel Railways will operate special bus lines between Tel Aviv HaHagana, Tel Aviv Hashalom and Tel Aviv Central Savidor stations. Israel Railways promised that bus frequency will be high, every five minutes, and at no additional cost.

Closure and damage worth millions: The train's electrical fault

Last week, the upper part of a freight train car opened, and caught on the electrical lines, and tore them apart, in two different sections. This caused transport chaos and the complete shutdown of many lines. The cost of repairing the infrastructure and the damage caused is estimated at tens of millions of shekels.

N12 published footage from the moment of the impact, causing the huge fault on Israel Railways. The train in the video was moving on the tracks in central Israel with one of its shelves left raised upwards. It hit the electrical lines, and then smoke was seen billowing. Among the lines that were shut down were the Haifa-Tel Aviv line, the Beersheva-Tel Aviv line and the Herzliya- Ben Gurion airport line.

