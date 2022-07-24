Rami Levy to open non-food retail chain

Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) is opening a new chain of discount non-food retail stores, called Rami Levy Stock. In the first stage there will be four stores in Jerusalem, Rishon Lezion, Pardes Hanna, and Beersheva - each one about 2,000 square meters in size. The company says that over the next three years dozens more stores in the chain will be opened around the country.

Rami Levy Stock will have 50 departments including home décor, kitchen products, seasonal products and games, products for children and back to school, bathroom accessories and clothing. According to Levy the prices will be the cheapest in the country.

Stock discount stores have taken Israel's retail sector by storm in the past few years led among others by Max Stock (TASE: MAXO). Supermarket chain Yochananof (TASE: YHNF) recently acquired control of Zol Stock, while Fox-Wizel Group (TASE:FOX) is opening the Greek chain Jumbo in Israel. Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) recently announced an agreement to acquire Dan Deal, which operates ten such discount stores around the country as well as an online site for non-food products. Shufersal also acquired Dan Es, the group's wholesale import company.

