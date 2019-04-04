Research finds Israel has world's healthiest diet

Research carried out by Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington in the US has found that Israel has the world's healthiest diet, or to be more precise the world's least unhealthy diet. The results of the study entitled the Global Burden of Disease were published in the UK medical journal The Lancet.

The research tracked trends in consumption of 15 dietary factors from 1990 to 2017 in 195 countries.

Dr. Murray wrote, "This study affirms what many have thought for several years - that poor diet is responsible for more deaths than any other risk factor in the world. While sodium, sugar, and fat have been the focus of policy debates over the past two decades, our assessment suggests the leading dietary risk factors are high intake of sodium, or low intake of healthy foods, such as whole grains, fruit, nuts and seeds, and vegetables. The paper also highlights the need for comprehensive interventions to promote the production, distribution, and consumption of healthy foods across all nations."

The study says, "The countries with the lowest rates of diet-related deaths were Israel (89 deaths per 100,000 people), France, Spain, Japan, and Andorra."

The UK ranked 23rd (127 deaths per 100,000) above Ireland (24th) and Sweden (25th), and the US ranked 43rd (171 deaths per 100,000) after Rwanda and Nigeria (41st and 42nd), China ranked 140th (350 deaths per 100,000 people), and India 118th (310 deaths per 100,000 people). The countries with the highest rates of diet-related deaths were Uzbekistan (892 deaths per 100,000 people), Afghanistan, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Vanuatu."

