Riskified underwriters exercise $55.1m in options

One week after its Wall Street IPO, Israeli e-commerce fraud protection platform company Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) has raised an additional $55.1 million, after the underwriters exercised their options in full, bringing the amount raised by the company to $418 million. The share price has risen 34% since the IPO, meaning that the underwriters were able to pay only $21 per share, while the share is currently trading at $28.10, giving a market cap of $4.5 billion. Riskified, founded in 2012 by CEO Eido Gal and CTO Assaf Feldman, has developed a platform based on artificial intelligence, which according to the company allows merchants selling online to immediately and precisely distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent customers and thus reduce costs and risks. Riskified's core product Chargeback Guarantee automatically approves or blocks online transactions.

Following the exercising of the underwriter's options, the stake of Riskified's founders in the company has fallen to 9.5% each with Gal holding shares worth $384 million and Feldman holding shares worth $378 million. Riskified's largest shareholder is Genesis Partners with a 21.5% stake currently worth $856 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021