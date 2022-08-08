Road 6 franchise extended for building new lane, interchange

The franchise of Road 6 operator Derech Eretz has been extended by three years from 2029 to 2032, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Transport announced today.

In exchange, Derech Eretz has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance Accountant General to build an extra lane in each direction between Kassem Interchange and Ein Tut Interchange. The extra lane will be for buses and cars with at least three passengers. Derech Eretz will also build a new interchange at Bet Nechemia near Shoham.

The extra lane and new interchange are designed "to reduce traffic congestion," although it is questionable whether widening roads and building more interchanges do reduce congestion or simply attract increased traffic. It is also unclear how it will be able to enforce whether cars traveling in the new lane have the required number of passengers.

It was also agreed that trucks weighing more than 4 tons will be able to use the highway for a 50% toll between 3am and 5am, as an incentive for them to travel during the hours when the road is least congested.

Work on the new lanes and interchange will begin in 2024 and is due to open for traffic by 2028.

