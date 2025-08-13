Rubrik launches Agent Rewind to undo AI errors

Cybersecurity and AI company Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) has unveiled Agent Rewind, which was developed with the assistance of its Israel development center. Powered by Predibase AI infrastructure, Agent Rewind will allow organizations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI by providing visibility into agents' actions and enabling enterprises to rewind those changes to applications and data.

Rubrik has had a strong presence in Israel over the past two years, following its acquisition of Israeli startup Laminar and the subsequent launch of its local site.

Rubrik Israel VP strategy and security Amit Shaked said, "AI agents are becoming more powerful and independent, but because they operate autonomously, their errors often go undetected until they’ve disrupted critical systems or compromised sensitive data. Agent Rewind will change the game by giving you the full story: what the agent did, why it did it, and a quick and easy way to reverse the impact. AI adoption won’t scale unless organizations can trust it won’t quietly break their business, and Agent Rewind will be the missing piece that brings accountability to agentic AI."

Agent Rewind offers context-enriched visibility, safe rollback and broad compatibility to integrate seamlessly with a wide range of platforms, APIs, and agent builders.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.