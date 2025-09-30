Ryanair refuses to renew Israel flights

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced it will not restart flights this winter to and from Tel Aviv. The airline cites the Israel Airports Authority’s refusal to confirm Ryanair’s historic slots for summer 2026 and its refusal to confirm that low-cost Terminal 1 will remain open during future security events as the reasons for its action. Ryanair says the continued suspension will mean a loss of 1 million seats on 22 routes for the low-cost airline.

Ryanair recounts that Tel Aviv services were repeatedly disrupted this summer, due to security concerns over Israeli airspace and Ben Gurion Airport’s repeated decisions (3 times) to close the low-cost Terminal 1 and force Ryanair to use higher cost Terminal 3. Ryanair claims that low-fare seats that were sold by Ryanair on the basis of low-cost Terminal 1 facilities were rendered loss making, due to the high costs in Terminal 3.

A Ryanair spokesperson said, "We are fed up having our low-fare flights repeatedly messed around by Ben Gurion Airport. It is absurd that they refused to confirm our summer 2026 slots."

