Ryanair to launch Tel Aviv - Berlin flights

Irish low cost carrier Ryanair is to launch daily flights between Tel Aviv and Berlin starting in October. Ryanair will pick up some of the demand resulting from the bankruptcy and halting of activities by Germania Airlines, which operated flights between Tel Aviv and several German cities including Berlin. Ryanair already operates flights between Tel Aviv and two other German destinations - Baden Baden and Memmingen.

Tickets for the new route will go on sale next week, with fares starting at NIS 82 in each direction, as part of a special launch offer.

Ryanair, like all low-cost airlines in Israel, flies out of Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport. The carrier recently launched a new loyalty plan, by which frequent flyers can reclaim the difference with cheaper fares they might find within three hours of booking a ticket, plus a €5 bonus. In another loyalty club plan for a fee of €200 per year, frequent flyers can enjoy free seat selection and fast track boarding on all flights.

Ryanair which announced a new route between Tel Aviv and Marseilles last month, already offers 16 routes from Tel Aviv to European destinations and another 15 routes between Eilat's newly opened Ramon Airport and European destinations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2019

