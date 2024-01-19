Ryanair to resume Israel flights February 1

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced the resumption of flights to Israel from February 1. The airline cited the easing of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) guidance about flying to Israel and the resumption of flights by other European carriers, "Reuters" reports.

The carrier, which canceled all flights to and from Israel following the Hamas atrocities on October 7, will operate a reduced schedule, with flights between Tel Aviv and Marseilles, Milan, Vienna, Memmingen and Baden Baden/Karlsruhe.

On Wednesday Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced it was resuming flights to Israel on March 1. Ryanair and Wizz Air joins other airlines that have said they are restarting flights to Israel in the coming weeks including Air Europe, Air Seychelles, Air France, Emirates, Blue Bird and Lot.

Israel's three airlines - El Al, Arkia and Israir - have continued to fly to and from Israel throughout the war although they have suspended flights to some destinations. For example, El Al is no longer flying to Istanbul, Dublin, Tokyo and Marseilles.

Other foreign airlines have already resumed flights to and from Israel or never halted them including: Ethiopian Airlines (Addis Ababa) Uzbekistan Airways (Tashkent), Austrian Airlines (Vienna), Azimuth (Russia), Aegean Airlines (Athens), Etihad Airways (Abu Dhabi), High Sky (Kishinev), Tarom (Bucharest), Lufthansa (Frankfurt and Munich), Swiss (Zurich), FlyDubai (Dubai) and Red Wings (Russia).

