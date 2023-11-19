Sagi donates NIS 1m to Omer Adam's taxis for soldiers fund

Businessman Teddy Sagi will donate NIS 1 million to Israeli singer Omer Adam’s "Returning Soldiers" project. The project funds taxi rides for soldiers returning home on leave from the front, in order to ease their journey home, and bring them back quickly and safely to their families.

Businessman and entrepreneur Teddy Sagi is a close friend of Adam, one of Israel’s most popular singers, who currently, in addition to live appearances before soldiers, has turned his home into a headquarters for donations to soldiers and provides them with essential products.

Adam recently announced the establishment of his "Returning Soldiers" project, which aims to take care of soldiers on leave, to transport them directly home in taxis, so that they can spend the maximum amount of time with their families. Teddy Sagi is an Israeli billionaire, who operates large-scale philanthropic activities in a range of endeavors.

The special venture began with a major amount donated by Adam himself. In a story posted on Instagram by the singer, he recounts a conversation he held with a good friend, billionaire businessman Teddy Sagi, whom he called to congratulate on his birthday. Instead of receiving a gift to mark the occasion, Sagi instead asked to donate his own present.

Adam wrote, "My friend this time gave me the surprise of my life. I called to congratulate a friend who is celebrating a birthday and along the way we talked and the gift he wants for his birthday is to donate a million shekels, to bring all our righteous soldiers home," Adam wrote.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.