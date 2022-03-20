Sagi's Layam to sell duty free products on Arkia flights

Layam duty free products company, which is owned by the retail arm of Teddy Sagi Group, will provide duty free products for the in-flight sales of Arkia's fleet from April. Layam will replace James Richardson, which has until now provided the duty-free products sold on Arkia flights.

Layam provides duty free products to stores as well as equipment and goods to ships at Haifa and Ashdod ports. In 2002, Layam was acquired by Sakal Group from Zim and in 2018 Teddy Sagi acquired Sakal Duty Free from the Sakal family for NIS 40 million.

Layam's duty free activities include duty free stores at Ben Gurion airport and Israel's ports as well as a duty free store for diplomats in Tel Aviv and duty free stores on passenger ships. Layam also operates duty free toys stores in Ben Gurion Airport's terminals 3 and 1. Layam describes its entry into in-flight duty free sales as a "significant strategic development" and that it will ensure the expansion of its products range, and offer competitive prices for duty free products to the duty fre products at airports.

Arkia, like all airlines, expects to see a recovery during the Passover holiday and summer, from the downturn in international travel caused by the Covid pandemic. Arkia operates flights to Eilat and Europe and last week announced a new route from Ben Gurion airport to Sharm El Sheikh in Sinai, on which it will operate 14 weekly flights from next month.

