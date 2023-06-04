Sam Altman refuses to meet Benjamin Netanyahu

OpenAI cofounder and CEO Sam Altman has turned down an opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Israel this week, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Altman, one of the founders of the company that developed the ChatGPT chatbot is expected to meet with Israel's President Isaac Herzog while in the country. The initiative for the meeting between Netanyahu and Altman apparently came from mediators who offered their services to bring the two together, but the contacts did not mature into a meeting.

An OpenAI spokesperson told "Globes, "We did not receive a meeting request from Prime Minister Netanyahu."

This afternoon Israel's Minister of Education Yoav Kisch met with senior executives from OpenAI as the offices of Masterschool, an Israeli startup that has developed technology for online training courses. Tech employees began a spontaneous demonstration outside the offices of the company and Kisch's security team had to smuggle him outside of a side door via the staircase.

