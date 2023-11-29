Saudis offer investment to Iran if it curbs proxies - report

Saudi Arabia has proposed cooperation and investment in Iran if it stops its regional proxies from turning the Israel-Hamas war into a wider conflict, "Bloomberg" reports.

The proposal has been delivered directly and through multiple means, "Bloomberg" added, since Hamas’s attack on Israel last month and the ensuing war in Gaza, according to Arab and Western officials familiar with the matter. The proposal was issued two weeks ago, "Bloomberg" continues, when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman at the Gaza Summit conference in Riyadh two weeks ago.

RELATED ARTICLES What Saudi Arabia really thinks of Hamas

The Saudis are concerned about the renewal of fighting in Gaza after the ceasefire ends and are especially concerned about the actions of the Houthi rebels against Israeli-owned vessels near the Saudi coastline.

According to "Bloomberg's sources, Raisi was invited to the Riyadh summit because the Saudis are concerned that the Israel-Hamas war will spill over into a regional conflict.

"Bloomberg" said that no response was received from the Saudi Foreign Ministry and the Saudi Embassy in Washington.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.