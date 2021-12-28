SavorEat unveils robot chef for meat alternative hamburgers

Israeli alternative meat company SavorEat (TASE: SVRT) has unveiled its robot chef - a technological solution to digitally manufacture meat alternatives from plant-based proteins, according to individual customer tastes. The robot chef has been unveiled as part of its collaboration with Israeli hamburger chain BBB.

SavorEat's products will be served to customers at designated locations of the chain. Customers will be able to gain a first-hand impression of the solution, which allows the preparation and grilling of personalized burgers that meet individual preferences and are prepared at the fast-food outlet. The first product to hit the market is a meat alternative burger, while SavorEat plans expanding its product range to all meat alternative categories.

The meat alternatives produced by the Robot Chef within a few minutes are made in a closed system (without human touch) and are designed to exclude allergens, genetic engineering and gluten ingredients, while preserving high nutritional values and without compromising the familiar eating experience of meat (both in taste and texture). The robot chef has an application that stores data in a secure way on the cloud - a feature that allows great flexibility in updating recipes, remote control of the robot on the one hand, and collecting relevant consumer and business information on the other hand.

Among other things, the robot chef allows customers to choose the amount of fat and protein they want, and change the size and cooking preference of the chosen meal.

SavorEat was established in 2018, by CEO Racheli Wizman, chief scientist Prof. Oded Shoseyov, and Prof. Ido Braslavsky, and in November 2020 became the first food-tech company to complete an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

SavorEat CEO and cofounder Racheli Vizman said, "From the beginning we believed that the food industry is in need of significant changes in order to remain relevant. We choose to boldly look at the changes of our future and to challenge the status quo in the food industry. Through the technology we have developed, we will be able to get to know our customers better, respect them and give expression to their changing needs. Now is the time for change, and it is more fitting than ever. With the help of the unique partners we have chosen, we believe we will achieve these goals and reach international commercialization."

BBB CEO Ahuva Turgeman said, "The BBB Group's values include innovation, excellence and a business mindset. These values are reflected in the collaboration with SavorEat. The idea that for the first time ever, a costumer can come to a meat-oriented hamburger restaurant, and with a push of a button on an app order a juicy, digitally manufactured, vegan burger is nothing short of revolutionary and creates an extraordinary and unforgettable experience."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.