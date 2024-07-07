Scitex GM quits as HP Indigo merger moves ahead

The merger process between Scitex and HP Indigo, the two Israeli printing divisions of HP, is moving up a gear. Sources close to the matter have told "Globes" that Scitex employees are now being integrated into HP Indigo ending the situation until now in which Scitex remained an independent company under HP Indigo's management.

Even before the latest stage in the process began, veteran Scitex general manager Dudu Tomer stepped down after 20 years at the company where he worked his way up as an industrial engineer and junior team leader. The company is now considering how to avoid duplication of jobs and is initiating a move that will mainly involve talks with veteran employees on voluntary retirement. As far as is known, there is no wave of layoffs planned for Scitex's 200 employees.

The merger process between the two divisions began at the end of 2022, when global HP management decided to subordinate the Scitex printing unit in Netanya, based on the Scitex company, one of the founding companies in Israeli tech industry, to the HP Indigo division in Ness Ziona and Kiryat Gat. As part of the process, about 60 employees were laid off.

HP said, "As part of our integration plan announced in November 2022, we are continuing with structural changes. The integration of HP Indigo and Scitex will allow us to better deliver for our customers and partners. HP remains committed to our local market and local team."

