Sde Dov outline plan approved

Twelve months after Tel Aviv's Sde Dov airport shut down, following years of arguments, the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved the outline plan for deposit and public objections for the new neighborhood in northwest Tel Aviv.

The plan, drawn up by the Israel Land Authority, includes 16,000 housing units, of which 2,400 will be affordable housing and 4,500 with designated purposes (students hostels, sheltered housing, assisted living facilities, rental accommodation etc.).The plans also includes 500,000 square meters of public buildings, 125,000 square meters of commercial premises, 330,000 square meters for offices, 125,000 square meters for hotels, and 365,000 square meters of parks and public gardens. Overall, the plan encompasses 425 acres.

Most of the housing will be in buildings five to ten floors high with about 35 high-rise 40-floor office towers. Ibn Gbriol Street will be extended northwards to become the main street through the new neighborhood with the light rail Green Line running along it.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2020

