Secure customer interaction co Lightico raises $13m

Israeli digital customer interactions company Lightico announced today that it has completed a $13 million financing round led by Oxx, with participation from Capital One Ventures and Harmony Partners and previous investors lool Ventures, Crescendo Venture Partners, Mangrove Capital Partners, and Spinach Angels. This latest investment brings to $27 million the total amount raised by the company.

The new funds will be used to accelerate adoption of Lightico's digital customer interaction platform. With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, the company was founded by CEO Zviki Ben-Ishay, CTO Justin Josh and COO Omri Braun.

Traditional eSignature solutions are limited to B2B document management processes, operating as a disconnected point solution. Lightico equips B2C businesses with an easily customizable, modern and mobile-first platform that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, and can complete entire customer journeys from end-to-end, simply and in real-time.

Bank loans and insurance claims can be processed quickly and securely using Lightico’s customer interaction platform. Lightico creates a virtual collaboration window between the business and their client. The client can then access the collaboration window easily and securely on their mobile device, where they can share and receive documents, and process eSignatures, payments, identification and verification (ID&V) and more.

Ben-Ishay said, "The hardships of the past several months have challenged us all but they have also been an incredible catalyst for digital transformation across industries. This investment isn’t just fuel for continued growth, but a strong vote of confidence in Lightico’s mobile-first platform and model that thrived during a challenging first half of 2020. We’re proud to have such incredible partners joining our mission of making business interactions simple and digital in a complex world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020