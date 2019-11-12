Security situation will hasten formation of unity gov't

The attacks in the Gaza Strip and the supportive responses by the Blue and White Party are helping to promote the formation of a unity government by highlighting Israel's difficult security situation. This situation is one of the genuinely important reasons for the formation of such a government.

The targeted killings in the Gaza Strip and Damascus were carried out for security reasons. Both killings, especially that of Islamic Jihad commander Abu al-Ata, have been planned by the IDF for a long time. The decision in principle to carry them out was taken many months ago, because al-Ata was a warmonger and one of the main obstacles to an arrangement in the Gaza Strip. There were several other opportunities to eliminate him last summer, but all were postponed for operational or other reasons. A clear opportunity was presented last night. The cabinet approved the operation ahead of time, and at the recommendation of the IDF chief of staff, the Israel Security Agency director, and other parties, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then still Minister of Defense, approved it.

How will the operation affect political events? Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz, who was IDF chief of staff in Operation Protective Edge, spoke aggressively about rocket fire against Israel during the election campaigns, and criticized Israel's measured responses to it. He mentioned the resumption of targeted killings as a possible response on a number of occasions.

Gantz gave the prime minister full backing today, saying, "The struggle against terrorism is a prolonged one, and requires difficult decisions. The political leadership and the IDF made the right decision last night for the safety of Israelis and residents of the south. Blue and White supports any action that is right for Israel's security, and puts the security of Israelis above politics. Every terrorist who endangers our security is a legitimate target for targeted killing."

Secret talks between the Likud and Blue and White and the security information revealed to Gantz and his supporters have been reported over the past week. A senior Blue and White figure said that this information showed that a third round of elections would cause a real crisis in Israel.

It cannot be ruled out that Netanyahu informed Gantz of the attack ahead of time as acting head of the opposition, and in order to form a working relationship between Israel's two leading politicians. Netanyahu is continuing briefing of Gantz about developments since the attacks.

The current situation enables Gantz to get a resolution in support of a unity government through his party on defense and statesmanship grounds. Furthermore, it renders the formation of a minority government with the leftist parties, supported by the Joint Arab List, impossible. Netanyahu specifically addressed this point yesterday, with a possible hint about yesterday night's operations, when he said that the members of the Joint Arab List would prevent any attempt to conduct a military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He quoted Joint Arab List MK Ahmad Tibi as explicitly stating this. At this stage, Gantz lacks public and political backing for forming a government with support from the Joint Arab List, leaving a national unity government as the only available option.

The verbal assault on Netanyahu by members of the Joint Arab List because of last night's targeted killings refers to this, and states that the killings were politically motivated, i.e. were aimed at eliminating the option of a minority government. The chances of this option were in any case poor, but it has now become impossible.

Blue and White stated today, "Given the security situation, the meeting between Blue and White chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beitenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman scheduled for today has been postponed until tomorrow."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019