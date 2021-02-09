SentinelOne buys US big data co Scalyr for $155m

Israeli cybersecurity platform company SentinelOne today announced the acquisition of US cloud-scale data analytics platform Scalyr for $155 million in cash and equity. The acquisition will allow SentinelOne to solve one of the biggest challenges in delivering a fully integrated XDR platform: handling all operational data in real-time from a security-first perspective.

SentinelOne was founded in 2013 by CEO Tomer Weingarten and Almog Cohen, who no longer has an active role in the company. The company has developed an artificial intelligence-based platform for securing personal computers, servers and cloud servers and other devices connected to the Internet. SentinelOne raised $200 million last February and an additional $267 million in November, tripling its valuation to $3 billion in less than a year.

Weingarten said, "Through our acquisition of Scalyr, SentinelOne is solving one of the industry’s biggest data challenges for delivering fully integrated XDR capabilities. Scalyr’s big data technology is perfect for the use cases of XDR, ingesting terabytes of data across multiple systems and correlating it at machine speed so security professionals have actionable intelligence to autonomously detect, respond, and mitigate threats."

He added, "This is a dramatic leap forward for our industry - while other next-gen products are entirely reliant on SIEM integrations or OEMs for point in time data correlation and response, SentinelOne uniquely provides customers with proactive operational insights from a security-first perspective. The combination of Scalyr’s data analytics with our industry leading AI capabilities ushers in a new era of machine-speed prevention, detection, and response to attacks across the enterprise."

Founded by the creator of Google Docs, Steve Newman, Scalyr chairman created the industry’s first cloud-native, cloud-scale data analytics platform for log management and observability. Scalyr ingests and stores petabytes of structured and unstructured machine data and is optimized for high-cardinality, high-dimensionality data: searching and storing data at low-costs and high speeds. Scalyr is used by leading brands like NBC Universal, CareerBuilder, TomTom, Lacework, Zalando, Tokopedia, and Asana to manage their large scale data operations.

"We built Scalyr to solve critical data challenges for a cloud-first world," said Newman.

