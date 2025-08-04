SentinelOne to buy Israeli startup Prompt Security for $300m

Israeli cybersecurity company SentinelOne is set to acquire Israeli startup Prompt Security, sources inform "Globes," for an estimated $250-300 million.

This would be up to five times the valuation of $60 million that Prompt Security received in it most recent financing round in November 2024, according to PitchBook. Those profiting from the exit include Hetz Ventures, which led Prompt Security's seed round in August 2023 and Jump Capital, which led the Series A round last November. In total the Tel Aviv-based company raised just $23 million.

This is an impressive cybersecurity exit, without the involvement of large Israeli venture capital funds, but with a combination of small funds that invested modest amounts in an AI cybersecurity company. Prompt Security was founded by Check Point and Orca Security veterans CEO Itamar Golan and CTO Lior Drihem to help organizations manage generative AI risks and identify, analyze, and secure vulnerabilities in LLM-based applications. The company maps employee use of AI tools, including unauthorized tools in the organization, monitors their use and enforces the organization's rules, in order to prevent leakage of organizational data to the AI tools, or to prevent malicious queries (prompts) on the organization's authorized AI models, with the aim of damaging its trust.

Prompt Security competes with Israeli company Lasso Security as well as Apex Security, which was sold to Tenable in May for $105 million.

SentinelOne was founded in 2013 by CEO Tomer Weingarten, Almog Cohen and Ehud Shamir, and has been one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies over the past decade, among other things, due to AI-based technology that detects attacks based on behavioral patterns. The company has about 2,400 employees and operates from several countries, including Israel, where it has one of its main development centers. SentinelOne is traded on Wall Street with a market cap of $6.1 billion.

