Sentrycs teams with Xtend to strengthen drone security

Drone defense company Sentrycs has launched a collaboration with drone company Xtend, in which drones will be integrated into the raft of responses that the operator can activate when identifying a hostile drone.

The aim of the all-Israeli collaboration is to create a synergy of proven capabilities in a world where drones have become a major threat - whether military drones used for hostile purposes, or civilian drones used for attack missions, such as those manufactured by DJI or Autel.

Xtend's connection with Sentrycs was made about four months after the company, which manufactures autonomous AI and tactical drones, won an $8.8 million contract with the US Department of Defense to supply drones for precision strikes. Xtend's first person view (FPV) drone is the first system approved by the US in the armed drones category that can operate inside and outside buildings, using AI.

The deal was awarded after two years of development in collaboration with the US Department of Defense, and the drone has proven its capabilities during extensive use by the IDF.

The company currently manufactures and supplies about 100 drones each week to the Israeli defense system, and these are operated in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. Before entering a tunnel or a house, soldiers send in the drone to scan for terrorists.

The company is currently working on producing a long-range UAV designed to intercept large Iranian Shahed drones.

