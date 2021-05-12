Shai Schiller buys Bavli Beresheet apartment for NIS 16m

Israeli veteran high-tech entrepreneur Shai Schiller has bought an apartment in the Bavli Beresheet high-rise residential tower in Bavli in Old North Tel Aviv for NIS 16 million, a source close to the deal has informed "Globes."

The real estate developers for the Bavli Beresheet project are the Kozahinoff family, one of the dominant families in the Israeli and global diamond industry. When completed, Bavli Beresheet will have 174 apartments on 44-floors, with the units ranging in size between 90 square meters and 750 square meters. The building's facilities will include a swimming pool, fitness room, wine cellar, squash court, and spa. The project, which has been designed by Moore Yaski Sivan (MYS) Architects will also have four floors of underground parking covering 14,000 square meters.

Schiller sold his estate on Moshav Bnei Zion last summer to Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) founder Shlomo Kramer for NIS 40 million. He is currently a general partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) venture capital fund.

